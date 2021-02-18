Mumbai: 35-year-old held with counterfeit currency in Chembur

The crime branch unit 4 arrested a 35-year-old man with counterfeit currency of denomination Rs 55,450 on Wednesday. The accused is identified as Mohammad Fakiyan Ayub Khan a resident of Chembur, said police.
Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of crime branch unit 4 laid a trap near MMRDA colony in Mahul Chembur on Wednesday and apprehended Khan after their informant alerted them about him. During his search 657 notes of counterfeit currency of denomination Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100 and Rs 50 have been recovered, said police.
Following the seizure an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes (498 B) and possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes (498 C) has been registered at RCF police station. The further investigation will be carried out by crime branch unit 4. The accused was produced before the court on Thursday which granted him police custody.
In the last week of January the crime branch arrested four persons for allegedly printing counterfeit currency and note of denomination over Rs 35 lakh had been seized from their residences in Palghar.