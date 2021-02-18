Mumbai: 35-year-old held with counterfeit currency in Chembur

The crime branch unit 4 arrested a 35-year-old man with counterfeit currency of denomination Rs 55,450 on Wednesday. The accused is identified as Mohammad Fakiyan Ayub Khan a resident of Chembur, said police.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of crime branch unit 4 laid a trap near MMRDA colony in Mahul Chembur on Wednesday and apprehended Khan after their informant alerted them about him. During his search 657 notes of counterfeit currency of denomination Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100 and Rs 50 have been recovered, said police.