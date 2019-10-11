Mumbai: 35% rise in skin infections due to scorching weather

Mumbai: Doctors in the city have said, there have been a rise in skin ailments brought on by the scorching heat since last two weeks. The incidence of skin disorders, especially in sun allergy cases, have doubled, with 25-35 per cent increase in cases, as compared to last year in this period.

“People are complaining about their necks and backs getting dirty due to pollution but worse, as the sun in October is scorching and stays longer in the sky, more number of people are complaining of skin infections,” said a doctor.

According to a dermatologist, “With increasing humidity, people have complained of more perspiration, which seems to be causing skin infections. We are seeing approximately 200-300 such cases every day and people above the age of 40 seem to be more vulnerable to these skin infections and other heat-related problems.”

Nearly 1,000 patients with similar complaints are making a visit to the King Edward Memorial (KEM), Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ), BYL Nair and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (Sion) hospitals to get treated for skin infections.

“The humidity, ultraviolet (UV) radiation and soaring temperatures have caused a 50 per cent rise in skin infections in recent times in Mumbai,” claim doctors in state and civic-run hospitals.

Even private hospitals and clinics have reported an increase in the number of patients complaining of fungal infections, heat boils and sun allergies. Most of them who are admitted to the hospitals are being treated for fungal infections.

“Apart from fungal infections we have also seen patients with dengue-related rashes (red rash appears on the body after the fever). Viral infections usually spike in winters, but I have treated cases of chickenpox and herpes zoster in monsoon this year. Bacterial infections like boils have been seen in children,” said Dr Smriti Naswa Singh, consultant dermatologist and cosmetic dermatologist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund.

She has recmmended preventive measures like showering twice a day and the use of a good sunscreen.