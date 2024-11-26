Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Held For Molesting Woman On Stroll Bandra Reclamation Area

Representational Image

The Bandra police on Sunday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly stalking and molesting a woman in the Bandra Reclamation area and later assaulting a constable at the Bandra police station. The accused has been identified as Babar Khan, a resident of Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.30pm on November 23 when the complainant, 34, and her friend had gone for a stroll in the garden at the Reclamation area in Bandra West. Khan allegedly stalked them, abused the complainant when she confronted him and even groped her, said the FIR. He also made a video of her and threatened to make it viral on social media, it added.

Next day, the woman approached the police and Khan was arrested a few hours later and brought to the Bandra police station. There, he shouted and abused the police personnel and later assaulted a constable.

On November 24, a case was filed against him under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 78 (stalking), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and other relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.