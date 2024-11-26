 Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Held For Molesting Woman On Stroll Bandra Reclamation Area
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Held For Molesting Woman On Stroll Bandra Reclamation Area

Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Man Held For Molesting Woman On Stroll Bandra Reclamation Area

Complainant says he even shot her video when she confronted him for stalking

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 12:45 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The Bandra police on Sunday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly stalking and molesting a woman in the Bandra Reclamation area and later assaulting a constable at the Bandra police station. The accused has been identified as Babar Khan, a resident of Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.30pm on November 23 when the complainant, 34, and her friend had gone for a stroll in the garden at the Reclamation area in Bandra West. Khan allegedly stalked them, abused the complainant when she confronted him and even groped her, said the FIR. He also made a video of her and threatened to make it viral on social media, it added.

Read Also
Mumbai: Kurla Police Register Theft Case After ₹40,000 Stolen From Donation Box At Sai Baba...
article-image

Next day, the woman approached the police and Khan was arrested a few hours later and brought to the Bandra police station. There, he shouted and abused the police personnel and later assaulted a constable.

On November 24, a case was filed against him under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 78 (stalking), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and other relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In Borivali Chawl
Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In Borivali Chawl
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats
Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan
Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan
Mumbai: Idli Delivery Boy Dies After Losing Balance On His Scooter At Turn On Sant Dnyaneshwar Bridge Near Chinchpokli Railway Station
Mumbai: Idli Delivery Boy Dies After Losing Balance On His Scooter At Turn On Sant Dnyaneshwar Bridge Near Chinchpokli Railway Station

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In...

Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In...

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats

Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan

Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: Idli Delivery Boy Dies After Losing Balance On His Scooter At Turn On Sant Dnyaneshwar...

Mumbai: Idli Delivery Boy Dies After Losing Balance On His Scooter At Turn On Sant Dnyaneshwar...

Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Sion Koliwada

Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Sion Koliwada