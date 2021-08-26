Mumbai: 34% drop in vaccinations, only 39 centres to be open today

The number of beneficiaries vaccinated at the 443 Covid centres across the city dropped by 34 per cent in the last 24 hours. According to BMC data, 54,364 were vaccinated on Wednesday as compared to 83,650 who were administered the vaccines on Tuesday. Of this, 11,778 took the jab at civic-run centres, while 40,542 were administered the vaccine at private centres.

Meanwhile, due to a shortage of vaccines, the Covid-19 drive will be conducted only at 39 centres in Mumbai on Thursday. All the centres will be operational from 9 am to 5 pm for beneficiaries over 18 years of age.

“Out of the 39 centres, 16 will be administering Covaxin vaccine on Thursday. While 50 per cent of the doses have been allocated for first dose candidates, the remaining are for citizens due for their second dose.

Beneficiaries have been asked to carry the certificate of their first dose at the time of getting their second shot,” said a senior health officer.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said the city has 438 vaccination centres, including private, that can administer up to 2 lakh doses daily.

So far, 87.99 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated since the drive began in January, of which 65.33 lakh have taken the first dose, while 22.66 lakh have taken the second dose.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:26 AM IST