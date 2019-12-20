Mumbai: 33-year-old woman died after being run over by speeding cab

Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman died after being run over by a speeding cab near the Eastern Freeway in Chembur on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Kavita Raut, a resident of Chembur. The driver, Mahadeo Chinchpure, has been arrested.
The incident took place on Wednesday around 9.30 am, when Raut, a house help, was on her way to work.
According to police, Raut was had just stepped on the road from the footpath when suddenly, she was hit by an app-based cab coming from behind.
The police said Chinchpure lost control of the vehicle and dashed into Raut. When he realised he had run over the woman, he turned right and, in the process, collided with another taxi. Raut, who was severely injured in the accident was rushed to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital. However, she was declared dead before admission.
The driver was nabbed by the locals and handed over to police, “ We have arrested the driver under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of causing death by negligence (304 A) rash driving (279), endangering life or personal safety of others (336) and mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees (427),” said Senior Inspector Sopan Nighot of RCF police station. Chinchpure was produced in court on Thursday, which granted him bail.
