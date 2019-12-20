Mumbai: 33-year-old woman died after being run over by speeding cab

Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman died after being run over by a speeding cab near the Eastern Freeway in Chembur on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Kavita Raut, a resident of Chembur. The driver, Mahadeo Chinchpure, has been arrested.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 9.30 am, when Raut, a house help, was on her way to work.

According to police, Raut was had just stepped on the road from the footpath when suddenly, she was hit by an app-based cab coming from behind.