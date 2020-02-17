Mumbai: 33-year-old man booked by Naya Nagar police for instant triple talaq divorce

Bhayandar: A 33-year-old man from Borivli in Mumbai was booked by Naya Nagar police allegedly for instant triple talaq divorce, the first such case to be reported in Mira Road, since the practise was tagged as a criminal offence last year.

However, the accused is yet to be arrested. The couple (names withheld) marri­ed in 2015 and has a 3-year-old son. In her complaint, the woman said fed up with the constant mental harassment and physical torture by husband and in-laws, she and her son began staying with her brother in Mira Road.

However, her ordeal did not end, as her husband on the pretext of meeting their son, frequen­ted their home and picked fights and even assaulted her over petty reasons, due to which she lodged com­p­laints at local police station under various sections of IPC and Domestic Violence Act.

Last month, he met her again and pressured to withdraw the complaints. Irate over her silence, the accused pronounced the word talaq three times in front of her relatives and left in a fit of rage, she alleged. Police filed a case under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act on Friday.