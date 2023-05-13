Mumbai: 326 slum dwellings razed near Global Pagoda | Representative Image

Mumbai: The BMC’s anti-encroachment department has demolished 326 slum dwellings near GlobalPagoda encroaching the road towards Gorai in Borivali. A total of 133 slum dwellers eligible for rehabilitation have been shifted to Project Affected Persons’ homes at Malhar Rao Kulkarni road in Gorai. For the demolition exercise, the civic body deployed 200 workers and 30 officials, along with 70 cops to avoid any untoward incident.

The BMC said it was a long-pending demand of residents of the area to remove these slums. Moreover, to encourage tourism in the Gorai area, the road needed to be encroachment free. A beautification project has also been undertaken on the stretch towards Gorai beach but these hutments were obstructing the view, resulting in palpable displeasure.