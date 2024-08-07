 Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Model From Jogeshwari Files Complaint Over Morphed Images On Social Media; Fake Instagram Accounts Deleted
Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 03:02 AM IST
Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Model From Jogeshwari Files Complaint Over Morphed Images On Social Media; Fake Instagram Accounts Deleted | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 32-year-old model and yoga instructor from Jogeshwari, West, discovered objectionable morphed pictures of herself on social media on Monday. She immediately lodged a complaint with the Oshiwara police and requested the removal of two fake Instagram accounts sharing the images. She learned about the morphed pictures from a friend.

The cyber helpline was contacted, and the fake accounts were deleted. The cyber team is tracking the IP addresses used to create them.

In her complaint, she stated that an unknown person morphed her and her friends’ faces into objectionable pictures, uploaded them on Instagram, and tagged one picture with her friend's phone number.

The case was lodged against an unidentified individual under sections 43 (punishment for damage) and 67 (A) (publishing or transmitting material containing sexually explicit acts or conduct in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act on August 5.

