Mumbai: 32-Year-Old GST Tax Official Duped Of ₹48,000 By Matrimonial Website Fraudster; Case Registered

32-year-old tax assistant loses ₹48,000 to con artist met through matrimonial app

Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman, who works as a tax assistant in the Goods and Service Tax (GST) department, lost around Rs 48,000 to a con whom she met on a matrimonial website. In her police complaint, the Mazgaon resident said that she had downloaded a matrimony app three years ago.

On August 10, she connected with a person, who claimed to be from Satara. He said that he stayed with his mother in Pune where he works with a multinational company.

The two then began communicating over call as well as through WhatsApp. On August 14, the fraudster called the victim and sought financial help, saying his mother was hospitalised.

Later, he told the woman that he was admitted in a hospital and even shared a photograph of his bandaged leg on WhatsApp. On this pretext, he kept fleecing the complainant, said the police.

On August 31, the woman visited the Pune hospital where the con claimed he was hospitalised. She was shocked to know that he was never admitted there. Perplexed, she continuously kept calling the scammer, but the phone was switched off.

Having realised that she had been cheated, the woman approached the police and got an offence registered with the Byculla police on Tuesday. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to cheating as well as the Information Technology Act.