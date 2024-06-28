 Mumbai: 31-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Victim Dies In Sion Hospital After 47-Day Struggle
On May 4, Raju Makar Urav, a construction site labourer from Jharkhand, was hit by a recklessly driven car around 11pm near Leef Hotel while on his way from Dombivli to Bhiwandi.

NK GuptaUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 12:25 AM IST
Mumbai: 31-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Victim Dies In Sion Hospital After 47-Day Struggle | Representational Image

Mumbai: More than one and half months after being hit by a speeding car in Bhiwandi, a 31-year-old pedestrian succumbed to injuries at Sion Hospital on June 21. On May 4, Raju Makar Urav, a construction site labourer from Jharkhand, was hit by a recklessly driven car around 11pm near Leef Hotel while on his way from Dombivli to Bhiwandi. He sustained severe head, hand, and stomach injuries and was rushed to hospital by locals. The driver fled the scene.

Police have lodged a case against the driver under sections 304(A) (Causing Death by Negligence) and 279 (Rash and Negligent Driving) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, following a complaint by police constable Milind Hari Pawar.

