Mumbai: 30-year-old man rapes nurse

Gadchiroli: A 30-year-old man allegedly raped a nurse and then tried to kill her after giving her lift on his motorcycle in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place near here on Sunday night and the accused, identified as Rajesh Suresh Kambli (30) -- who is known to the victim -- was arrested on Monday afternoon, they said.

The victim works as a trainee nurse in a private hospital in Desaiganj, a town in this eastern Maharashtra district, they said.