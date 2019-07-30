Mumbai: 30-year-old man kidnapped in West Bengal by former colleague who lured him with job

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old Palghar resident was kidnapped in West Bengal by a former colleague who lured the victim with the promise of a job.

According to Mid-Day, the victim was identified as Samshul Qamar Shakeel Khan and the accused was identified as Saiful Khan (35). Both worked at a construction company in Mumbai. The duo left the job and Saiful returned to his hometown in Malda. But, a few days ago, Saiful called Samshul and told him to join him at Malda. After this, Samshul went to Malda, but after reaching there Saiful and his accomplices kidnapped him.

Inspector Vilas Chougule of Valiv police station told the leading daily, "The kidnappers had used Samshul's mobile phone to call his parents and demanded Rs 20 lakh as ransom. The scared parents approached the police." During the investigation, cops traced the mobile location to Malda, after which the Palghar police contacted their counterparts in Malda.

Vijaykant Sagar, the additional superintendent of police, Palghar police told the Mid-Day, "We sent a team there where the local police assisted our team in tracing Samshul. The accused and his accomplices are yet to be traced." But, when cops went to Saiful's parents' house, the kidnappers let Samshul go.