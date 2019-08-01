Mumbai: 30-year-old duped of Rs 8.50 lakh by two men who promised him clerical job at Mantralaya

Cases of duping under the pretext of getting jobs are on the rise. One such incident came to light where a 30-year-old Panvel resident has been duped of Rs 8.50 lakh by a relative and his friend who promised to get him a clerical job at Mantralaya.

According to the DNA, the victim has been identified as Ajinkya Shedge. The accused had set up a fake recruitment website, which listed the victim as one of the selected candidates. The website was later dismantled. The victim approached Navi Mumbai police on July 25. In the complaint, Shegde told cops that PA Ashtamkar introduced him to a friend from Alibaug, SK Bhagat, who was supposed to be working at a senior position at Mantralaya.

Shedge was told by Bhagat about vacancies for clerical positions at Mantralaya and suggested that he apply for the same. Shegde was informed that the position of a clerk cost Rs 8 lakh while that of a peon cost Rs 4 lakh. The victim was also told that he would have to arrange photocopies of his academic certificates, a job application, and money to secure a call letter.

A police officer told the DNA, "In March 2016, Shedge gave a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to Ashtamkar and next month, got a call letter on a letterhead of Mantralaya from Bhagat. The call letter said that Shedge needed to visit the General Administration Department office on May 10, 2016. Shedge then gave another cheque of Rs 2 lakh in June."

In July, Shedge paid Rs 4.50 lakh cash to Ashtamkar. A few days later, Bhagat took Shedge to Mantralaya and then to JJ Hospital for a medical examination, where six others were present too. After this, Shedge continued following up with Bhagat about the date of joining. The officer told the leading daily, "In December 2017, Bhagat informed Shedge that a list of selected candidates has been put up on shasanniyukti.in. Shedge found his name in the list of selected candidates. Bhagat also gave him a joining letter for the post of clerk." Later, when Shedge went to Mantralaya to check, he realised that the call and joining letters were fake. He also later checked the website, which was non-functional.