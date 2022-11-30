Mumbai: 30% measles beds occupied

Measles (Representative Image) | NIH Medline Plus

Mumbai: Nearly 30% of beds meant for measles patients are occupied in Mumbai’s civic hospitals. Young patients requiring hospitalisation are either on oxygen or admitted to the ICU. While five of the 35 ICU beds are occupied, 12 of the 154 oxygen beds are occupied.

Maharashtra has reported a substantial surge in measles cases this year, a result of disruptions in the routine immunisation programme due to Covid-19. Mumbai city and surrounding areas so far have reported over 300 confirmed cases and 15 deaths confirmed due to measles; four deaths in the city are still suspected cases. The state has tracked 62 outbreaks, of which 34 are from Mumbai alone.

A doctor said currently none of the patients are on the ventilator. Those admitted are being administered vitamin A and their vaccine status is being checked, he said.

Seven pockets in Mumbai – Dharavi, Govandi, Kurla, Mahim, Bandra and Matunga – have emerged as hotspots. While the case count was 25 till September, 60 cases were reported in October, indicating the start of the outbreak.

“Measles infection among older children or adults is extremely rare. This can happen either because of a breakthrough infection when they get exposed to an infected patient or because they didn’t take the vaccine when they were young,” said a senior paediatrician at the government-run JJ Hospital. “However, the severity among adults is less as they have higher immunity than children,” she added.

A senior health official said there’s certainly a surge in cases over the past few days, with most patients from the lower socio-economic sections. Poverty, poor hygiene practices, poor quality of nutrition and lack of vaccination in children have all contributed to the spiralling cases.

“Most cases have been reported from Bhiwandi (Thane) and Malegaon (Nashik), which lack vaccination coverage, especially among children. Some families didn’t immunise their children because of religious and cultural notions. Many lives could have been saved had they been vaccinated on time and in more significant numbers,” said another civic doctor.