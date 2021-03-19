Mumbai: 3 teenagers arrested for 'honey trapping' web-series producer

The Pant Nagar police arrested three youths including a starlet and her boyfriend for allegedly 'honey trapping' a 42-year-old web series producer and allegedly extorting Rs 1.6 lakh from him. The starlet and two of her associates accused him of raping the starlet on the pretext of casting couch and extorted the money otherwise threatened him with rape charges against him, the complainant however claimed that it was consensual.

"Days after the offence was registered, we traced the three accused including the starlet and arrested them. All the accused are under 20-years-old and don't have any criminal records. We have taken their police custody and investigation is underway, said a senior police official.

The incident took place on March 6 when the starlet approached the web series maker who was looking to cast a woman for a bold scene for his upcoming web series. Before the audition itself, the maker cleared that it was a bold scene and after her approval, they went ahead. They met at Kandivali and got intimate.

Days later, her boyfriend approached him and accused the web series maker of exploiting her, the boyfriend threatened to file a rape complaint. The web series maker tried to convince him that it was consensual. However, the boyfriend refused to listen.

On March 10, the accused called the victim at Arunkumar Vaidya Garden at Ghatkopar and get inside his car as he arrived. Inside the car, the accused demanded Rs 4 lakh. When he refused, the accused threatened him at knifepoint to allegedly transfer Rs 1.4 lakh and drove him around Wadala and Sion.

At Sion, they halted the car and made him withdrew another Rs 20,000. The accused then took the money and escaped.

Later, the victim realised that how he had been honey-trapped by the accused and approached the Kandivali police. The police then registered a zero FIR under sections of abduction, extortion, and criminal intimidation and transferred the case to Pant Nagar police station for further investigation.