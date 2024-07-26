 Mumbai: 3 Pre-Primary School Caretakers Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3-Year-Old
In the second week of July, the child’s parents approached the school management and accused the caretakers of sexually abusing her in the washroom

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Police arrested three caretakers at a pre-primary school in Khar (West) on Thursday for allegedly sexually abusing a three-year-old child. The accused women are currently in judicial custody. The Free Press Journal was the first to report the incident on July 13.

In the second week of July, the child’s parents approached the school management and accused the caretakers of sexually abusing her in the washroom. After reviewing the incident, the principal filed a case at Khar police station.

The police opened an investigation and recorded the statements of the accused on the same day, before arresting them. After filing the FIR, the management issued a statement, “We are deeply committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment to all students, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to address this situation promptly and appropriately.”

