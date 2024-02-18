Mumbai: 3 Postal Officials Booked By CBI In ₹68 Lakh Misappropriation Case | Representational Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation against three postal assistants, for allegedly committing misappropriation of Rs 68.17 lakh. The government officials under investigation are DD Panchal, GK Patil and SS Sonawale, all previously posted at the Vidyanagar Karad Post Office.

According to the CBI, a written complaint dated September 9, 2022, was received from MD Patil, Superintendent of Post Offices, Karad Division regarding misappropriation in Saving Bank (SB), Recurring Deposit (RD) and Time Deposit (TD) accounts by Panchal, Patil, and Sonawale.

Details of case

"It is alleged in the complaint that during the year 2022, Patil and Sonawale had given unauthorised entry to accused Panchal, and also allowed access to the Finacle System on the office computer. By taking advantage of this, Panchal had misused his Finacle User ID and modified Customer Information Forms (CIFs) of various Saving Bank Accounts, Time Deposits accounts and Recurring Deposit accounts and registered his own or his relative's mobile number and email to the CIFs of the said accounts," the CBI claimed in its FIR.

"Patil and Sonawale had verified and approved modification of CIFs done by Panchal by using his Finacle Supervisor ID. Subsequently, Panchal had activated the Internet/Mobile Banking facility for the said accounts and closed Time Deposits accounts and transferred closure proceeds to his own accounts. Panchal had also accessed the Finacle System by login at other post offices. Total amount of misappropriation detected till date of complaint is Rs 68.17 lakh in SB, TD & RD accounts," the FIR added.

Case registered by CBI

A case has been registered by the CBI under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 471 (using genuine a forged) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.