Mumbai: 3 months later, Covid-19 vaccination drive for students yet to start on university and college campus

It has been three months since the state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced that the Covid-19 vaccination drive for students between 18 and 25 years of age will be conducted through universities and degree colleges in Maharashtra. However, the vaccination drive has not begun yet.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has written a letter to the state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad to request Samant to initiate the drive. In its letter, dated July 20, 2021, NSUI stated, "It is necessary to vaccinate all students before colleges restart offline lectures. Students, especially those enrolled in technical courses, need to utilise laboratories and other on-campus facilities. It is unfair towards them to continue lectures via online mode for another year."

NSUI said, "The vaccination drive should be initiated through Mumbai University campus for students between 18 and 25 years as soon as possible. Vaccination centres with help desks should be set up at all affiliated colleges, where students, faculty and staff members can be inoculated for free with their college identity card and Aadhaar card."

On April 22, 2021, Samant had announced, "We plan to initiate the Covid-19 vaccination drive on campus through universities for students between 18 and 25 years with the help of volunteers from National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) of colleges."