Mumbai: 3 kids among 17 injured in LPG blast in Dharavi

Seventeen people were injured in an explosion caused by a leak in an LPG cylinder which resulted in a minor fire at a shanty in Shahu Nagar, Dharavi, on Sunday. Five people were critically injured, including an eight-year-old boy who sustained burns on his face, a fire brigade officer said. Preliminary reports suggest there was a gas cylinder leakage that caught fire. Police personnel and civic disaster management team too rushed to the spot.



The incident was reported around 12.28pm on Sunday. Two fire engines and one jumbo water tanker were rushed to the site, along with civic ward-level staff. Mumbai Fire Brigade officers said the fire was minor and they managed to extinguish it by 12.43pm. “The fire was minor and we could control it in no time. The injuries were caused due to the explosion. The injured were taken to Sion hospital and are recuperating,” said a firefighter.

“Sataradevi Jaiswal, 40, Shaukat Ali, 58, have sustained over 60 per cent burns. While Sonu Jaiswal, 8, Anju Gautam, 28, and Prem Jaiswal, 32, too are critical and have all sustained serious burn injuries on their face. The condition of all five patients is critical. Our priority right is infection control,” said the on-duty AMO of Sion Hospital.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 10:55 PM IST