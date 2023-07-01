 Mumbai: 3 Injured in Wall Collapse Near Manohar College in Dharavi
The injured treated in the hospital’s outpatient department, the BMC said.

Updated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 3 Injured in Wall Collapse Near Manohar College in Dharavi | Representative Image

Mumbai: Three people, including a senior citizen, were injured when a wall of a ground-plus-one structure in Dharavi collapsed on Saturday evening. They were rushed to Sion Hospital and their condition is said to be stable. The structure is located near Manohar College.

The injured have been identified as Hussain Javed, 73, Angat Patel, 29, and Shiv Sonappa, 39. They were treated in the hospital’s outpatient department, the BMC said.

article-image

