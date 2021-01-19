Mumbai: 3 injured in fire at Saki Naka market

Mumbai: Three people were injured after a Level 2 fire broke out at New India Market, Saki Naka on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 10.35 am on Tuesday morning. The injured were identified as Tilak Ramdas (17), Rafiq Ahmed (40) and Amit Kumar (38). Hospital sources informed that the injured has been kept under observation as they have sustained serious burn injuries. Fire officials stated, the fire originated from one of the shops which got spread to the adjacent shops.

"The area where fire originated was a congested locality due to which the fire got spread very fast," said an official.

The fire was initially labelled as Level 1, but was soon identified to Level 2 (L-2). "The fire intensified and spread fast, due to the presence of chemical bottles a number of other shops got gutted as well," said local Shiv Sena corporator, Vijayendra Shinde.