Mumbai: 3 held from Noida for cheating senior citizen of Rs 20 lakh in Powai

Powai Police arrested three men from Noida for allegedly cheating a Powai-based octogenarian of ₹20.47 lakh on the pretext of sending ₹1.40 crore as a COVID help for the needy and making him pay ₹20 lakh for its clearance. The accused trio had orchestrated the entire cheating operation and had befriended the victim through Facebook, posing as a London-based samaritan, who wanted to help those in need.

The 84-year-old victim was approached by a woman named Betan Megan, who claimed to want to help the poor and needy in their battle against COVID-19 and was sending 1,30,000 pounds, equivalent to ₹1.40 crore. However, the accused had called the senior citizen informing that the transaction needed clearance and duped him of ₹20.47 lakh in the name of various charges.

A case was registered at Powai police station when the victim realised he was duped and during probe it was revealed that the call made to the victim was from Noida, following which a team was formed and sent there. Probe revealed that three men-- Rahul Tiwari, Asif Hussain and Asif Wasim Khan had orchestrated the scam and were arrested. Police also seized a number of cheque books, bank kits and other valuables that were used in the crime.

All the accused were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. They were produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody till July 1.