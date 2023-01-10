Mumbai: 3 held from Bihar for robbing man at Dadar LLT | FPJ

The Tilak Nagar police have arrested three people hailing from Bihar for allegedly robbing a 23-year-old man outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus last week.

The victim, Rajkumar Dinesh Sahani, was on his way to board a train for Gujarat and got off an auto-rickshaw when three men waylaid him and robbed him of his backpack, luggage bag, mobile phone and wallet, all worth Rs 60,000. Mr Sahani immediately approached the police and registered a complaint.

The police gathered footage from CCTV cameras in the area but couldn’t get any lead. The turning point in the case came when the suspects used the Mr Sahni’s debit card to withdraw Rs45,000. They immediately contacted the bank to find out the location and other details of the transaction.

The location was identified as Manmad, a town in Nashik. The police immediately dispatched a team to trace the suspects in coordination with the local cops. By this time, they had also gathered facial identification of the suspects from the CCTV footage. Another tip-off suggested that one of them was on his way to Pune. The team followed him and laid a trap to nab them all in one go.

The three have been identified as Mohammad Saddam, 34, Rajan Kumar Singh, 35, and Mohammad Siraj, 19, all residents of Sitamarhi district in Bihar. On interrogation, they told the police that they planned to catch a train to Sitamarhi the same day they were arrested. The motive was to make easy cash, they said.

The police also managed to recover some of the stolen items, including the wallet, mobile phone and some cash. They also seized four other mobile phones worth Rs39,300, some of it in cash.