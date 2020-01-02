Mumbai: 3 held for robbery bid posing as cops

Mumbai: The Wadala Truck Terminus (WTT) police recently arrested three persons for attempting to rob a cab driver impersonating a policeman. The three accused are Bhushna Yadav (22), Saif Ali Shah alias Saifan (21) and Azaruddin khan (22).

According to the police, a cab driver was waiting at Chembur-Wadala Link Road when Yadav came towards the cab forcing Shah and Khan to sit inside the cab. Yadav told the driver that he was a policeman, he had caught two thieves and wanted to take them to the nearby police station.

The cab driver felt something amiss and drove his cab to WTT police station. When the police searched Yadav they found a chopper. During the interrogation, the trio told the police that they were to rob the cab driver at knife point.

They was later arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of personating a public servant (170), common intention (34) and under the Arms act.