e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 3 held for posing as IT officials, duping Pune resident of Rs 20L by giving currency printed with 'Bharatiya Bachhon ka Bank'

Mumbai: 3 held for posing as IT officials, duping Pune resident of Rs 20L by giving currency printed with 'Bharatiya Bachhon ka Bank'

The accused had contacted victim Ramdas Ballal claiming they had Rs 40 lakh in cash, which had been seized in IT raids, and wanted to exchange this amount with him, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 3 held for posing as IT officials, duping Pune resident of Rs 20L by giving currency printed with 'Bharatiya Bachhon ka Bank' | Representative Pic
Follow us on

Mumbai: Three persons were arrested for allegedly posing as Income Tax officials, duping a Pune resident of Rs 20 lakh and giving him dummy currency used in children's board games, Mumbai police said on Saturday.

The accused had contacted victim Ramdas Ballal claiming they had Rs 40 lakh in cash, which had been seized in IT raids, and wanted to exchange this amount with him, an official said.

Read Also
Thane matrimonial site fraud: Married man accused of duping a woman of Rs 13.6 lakh, raping another...
article-image

Rs 40 lakh in dummy currency

"To convince Ballal, they ferried him in high-end cars and visited luxury hotels. Impressed, the victim gave the trio Rs 20 lakh, and the latter gave him Rs 40 lakh in dummy currency, with 'Bharatiya Bachhon ka Bank' printed on it. It is used in children's games," the official said.

On the basis of his complaint, Matunga police registered a case of cheating, passing off counterfeit notes as genuine and other offences.

"Through probe and technical assistance, the trio was held. All are residents of Buldhana district and the main accused is involved in several cases across the state using the same modus operandi," the official said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Retired man loses Rs 59.8 lakhs in cyber fraud while investing in overseas company
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Case filed against Dr Anahita Pandole for rash driving in Cyrus Mistry death case

Mumbai updates: Case filed against Dr Anahita Pandole for rash driving in Cyrus Mistry death case

Thane matrimonial site fraud: Married man accused of duping a woman of Rs 13.6 lakh, raping another...

Thane matrimonial site fraud: Married man accused of duping a woman of Rs 13.6 lakh, raping another...

Navi Mumbai: Retired man loses Rs 59.8 lakhs in cyber fraud while investing in overseas company

Navi Mumbai: Retired man loses Rs 59.8 lakhs in cyber fraud while investing in overseas company

Maharashtra: State reports 219 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fatalities; Mumbai leading with highest log of...

Maharashtra: State reports 219 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fatalities; Mumbai leading with highest log of...

Maharashtra: As state embarks on major blood donation drive, questions linger on storage and...

Maharashtra: As state embarks on major blood donation drive, questions linger on storage and...