Mumbai: 3 held for killing man in a bid to revive him

Mumbai: Khar police arrested three men -- owner of a country liquor bar and its two employees for allegedly killing a 39-year-old Sunil More, who fell unconscious after falling in the bathroom late on Saturday.

The trio assured More's friends that they will take care of him. But when his health deteriorated, they tossed him on the road to avoid the medical bills and responsibility.

The trio were arrested on Sunday and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. According to police sources, More, a resident of Khar, had gone to a country liquor bar with three friends on Saturday night.

While drinking toddy, he went to use the bar's bathroom. However, More lost his balance and fell, hitting his head and losing consciousness. Police said, More's friends were equally drunk and could not handle him, which is when they called the bar's owner, Gopal Nerela (24).

He, along with two of his employees, Mahesh Wadshetyy (23) and Saikumar Wakhala (19), tried to revive More, but he did not wake up.

More was breathing, but lay unconscious, which is when Nerela told his friends to leave for the night and he would take care of More until he is okay. The friends left, leaving More in Nerela's care.

In a bid to revive More, the trio poured sunflower oil into More’s nostrils, but it worsened the matter and More found it difficult to breath. When More did not regain consciousness, the men allegedly took him to Khar West, left his body on the pavement and fled.

The next morning when a police patrolling van was passing by, they spotted More lying immobile on the road and took him to Bhabha hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

After checking More's call data records, Police immediately sent a team to track down Nerela, Wadshetyy and Wakhala, who were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder (section 302), causing disappearance of evidence (section 201) and common intention (section 34).