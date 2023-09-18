Mumbai: 3 Held For Attempted Smuggling Of Tiger Skins And Nails Worth ₹10.60 Lakh

Representative Photo

The MHB police have arrested three individuals for allegedly attempting to smuggle tiger skins and nails valued at ₹10.60 lakhs. The accused have been identified as Suraj Karande (30), Mohan Jundre (35), and Manjur Mankar (36), all hailing from Satara, Maharashtra.

Akhilesh Bombe, Assistant Police Inspector of MHB police, received information that a few individuals had arrived from Mahabaleshwar with tiger nails and tiger skin within the jurisdiction of Borivali West. Acting on this tip-off, the police set up a trap in the MHB colony and arrested the three individuals. Upon inspection, they discovered peeled, hardened, and dried striped tiger skins with black and yellow stripes, as well as 12 nails in their possession, all of which the police seized. The tiger skin and nails are valued at ₹10.60 lakhs.

Police Inspector Bhalchandra Shinde, Assistant Police Inspector Akhilesh Bombe, and their team executed the operation.

