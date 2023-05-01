 Mumbai: 3 held by NCB with ₹4.5 Cr worth contraband, cash & jewellery
Mumbai: 3 held by NCB with ₹4.5 Cr worth contraband, cash & jewellery | Representative Image

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials have busted an inter-state drug syndicate and have arrested three persons from Bhiwandi. The agency officials have seized goods worth Rs 4.50 crore, including two kg of Mephedrone (MD), Rs 36 lakh cash and 147 grams gold valued at Rs 7.8 lakh.

According to the NCB, initially, information was gathered about the syndicate which was operating from Thane area and was procuring MD from other states for further supply into Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas.

Huge drug consignment plan revealed

Based on the basic information, intelligence modules were activated in this matter and after a period of monitoring, details of a person named IGN Ansari, based in Bhiwandi, was identified. It was analysed that Ansari was planning to supply a drug consignment into movement through a Mumbai based person.

"On Sunday, specific information was developed wherein the receiver was to arrive in Bhiwandi. Immediately, NCB officials set up a discreet trap layout in the possible area of delivery. Later on, the identity of the vehicle and the receivers named PS Veer & Rohan K were obtained. Soon after arrival in the area, both receivers were physically identified but the NCB team waited for the delivery to happen. Shortly after confirmation that the receivers had procured the drug, NCB officials immediately intercepted the duo red handed. When questioned, the receivers confessed about the drug in possession and accordingly two kg MD was recovered," said an NCB official.

He added, "During further interrogation, they mentioned the identity of supplier Ansari. Immediately, a follow up team apprehended Ansari from his home. During legal proceedings of house search, a huge amount of cash and gold was recovered which when questioned about the source, Ansari confessed that it was accumulated as drug sale proceeds. Accordingly the drug money in cash worth Rs 36 lakhs and 147 grams of gold ornaments valued Rs 7.8 lakhs was seized."

During investigation, it was learnt that Ansari was aware of the working pattern of law enforcement agencies due to which he was successful in evading the law and was in the drug business for the last 5-6 years. Initially he started off as a petty street peddler but later became the main supplier in the area. Further investigation is in progress, officials said.

