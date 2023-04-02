Mumbai: 3 booked for duping woman of ₹55 lakh | Representative Image

Police in Borivali on Saturday registered a case of cheating against a man for allegedly promising to exchange old ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes worth ₹45 lakh and duping his victim. The accused later borrowed Rs10 lakh from the victim and refused to pay it back.

On November 8, 2016, the Government of India announced the demonetisation of all ₹500 and ₹1,000 banknotes. According to the complainant, Hemlata Kathane, 48, her husband sold his house the same year ₹45 lakh in cash.

Kathane told MHB police that the cash that was received by selling the house was kept at home. When demonetisation took place, her husband was ill and undergoing treatment at a hospital. Later he had to convalesce at home and could not exchange the old notes for new ones.

Kathane said that an acquaintance of her husband, Ashok Golande, “knew that we had cash that we wanted to exchange. Golande made one of his relatives talk to my husband and he said that he could exchange the notes in 15 to 20 days”. Kathane’s husband accepted his word and gave ₹45 lakh to Golande.

Victim for promised profits

After this whenever Golande was asked about the money, he always said he would give it later. In 2019 Kathane’s husband died of jaundice. Even then Golande did not return her money. Kathane said in her complaint that after her husband’s death, Golande told her that he was running a business. He said he had ordered some goods from China costing ₹10 lakh. He asked her for the sum, promising a profit of 3%.

₹16 lakh cheque bounce

Kathane had kept ₹10 lakh for her daughter’s MBA studies, but she gave that money to him. Golande did not return that money either.

Golande later gave a cheque for ₹16 lakh in Kathane’s daughter’s name, which bounced. When Kathane asked for her money after the check bounced, Golande refused to pay, following which Kathane lodged a complaint against him at the MHB police station.

A police official said they had filed a case against three accused persons under Sections 34 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.