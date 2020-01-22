Mumbai: 3 auto drivers kill biker, injure friends over petty issue; 1 held

Thane: A biker lost his life and his two friends suffered injuries in an attack by three auto drivers over a petty issue in Dombivli on Monday night. One of the accused was arrested, the police on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased, Pratik Gawade, 20, and his friends Nilesh Bhune, 25, and Bali Jaiswal, 24, who sustained injuries, are all residents of Dawadi village in Dombivli.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ramesh Godharan, 30, and the absconding accused are Chandraya Jamadar, 25, and Ravi Lanade, 27, all residents of Aagade village in Dombivli.

Talking to FPJ, Ramnagar police station senior inspector SP Ahir said, “On Monday night, Pratik, along with his two friends, visited Dombivli’s Dawadi naka for recreation.

Driver Chandraya was in his auto waiting for passengers at the naka stand. The trio told him to park his auto elsewhere because they wanted to sit there.”

“An argument ensued, which turned heated. Then, Chandraya informed his auto owner Ramesh. Ramesh then phoned Bali and asked him to come to Shelar naka,” Ahir added.

Bali, along with two others, reached the spot. Chandraya, his friend Ravi and auto owner Rakesh waited for them. The argument turned soon into an altercation.

In a fit of rage, Chandraya stabbed Pratik Gawade in his chest and other parts of the body with a knife, and others attacked Nilesh who received face injuries and Bali Jaiswal sustained chest injuries.

Gawade succumbed on the spot, as he sustained deep stab injuries in his lung also. The accused fled the spot. Locals took the two injured to Shatri Nagar hospital in Dombivli, where they have been undergoing treatment.

A case was registered against the absconding accused under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. “We constituted a team, and are on a lookout for the remain two accused. We hope to arrest them soon,” added Ahir.