Mumbai: 3 arrested for IC Colony break-ins

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing Board (MHB) police arrested three men in the housebreak-in incidents that occurred between November 16-18 at IC Colony.

The accused trio, Raju Ambekae, 48, Rashid Shaikh, 27, Hussain Shaikh, 28, had broken into 15 shops. The trio was caught on the CCTV camera, where they were seen roaming on bikes. A complaint was registered at MHB Colony police station last week.

Police said, the robbers were looking for cash, but since not much was kept in the drawers and lockers, the booty was far less than what could have been. The looted shops included sweet marts, supermarkets, mobile stores, beer shops and beauty parlours.

Police recovered valuab­les worth Rs1.16 lakh and bikes, cash and other materials. Former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar also reminded the shop owners to install CCTV cameras in their premises and keep them functio­nal so as to have a deterrent in place.