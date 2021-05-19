Mumbai: 29,607 beneficiaries people get vaccinated on May 19

Nearly 30,000 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, 29,607 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours, of which 11,835 beneficiaries were between 18 and 44 years of age.

So far, 28.87 beneficiaries have been vaccinated since the vaccination drive started in Mumbai, of which 21.62 lakh beneficiaries have been given the first dose and 7.25 lakh have been given the second dose.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said citizens need to book an appointment through the government portal for inoculation. However, at some centres, the drive was carried out on a walk-in basis and for those who had registered. “With the rise in cases last week, more people rushed for vaccination. The drive was affected by the short supply of doses by the two producers," he said.

Senior health officials said the vaccination drive can only prevent disease and death, not infection. The true impact of the vaccination will be seen after a month and a half to two months. After 15 days of the second dose, antibodies will be produced.