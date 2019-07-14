Mumbai: 29-year-old thrashed to death, neighbours held

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man from Ghatkopar died after being thrashed by his friends over a petty issue on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Ashwinikumar Dubey, a resident of Asalfa Village, Ghatkopar. Police have registered a murder case and arrested Narendra Rane (31) and Rahul Raut (30) both neighbours of Dubey.

According to police, Rane had reportedly helped Dubey find a job last month. But Dubey did not give any money to his family this month. When the family inquired with Rane, they learnt Dubey had received his salary on July 7. On Friday night, Rane and Raut came to Dubey's house to ask about this, but a scuffle broke out and the duo punched him in the chest and stomach, causing Dubey to fall unconscious. The duo rushed him to Rajawadi hospital, where he was declared dead after admission.