Mumbai: 29-year-old held for abetment to suicide on basis of call recording

Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC police arrested a 29-year-old man on charges of abetment to suicide after his 22-year-old girlfriend allegedly committed suicide in the first week of January 2023. The accused had eloped with the girl on the pretext of marriage but did not marry, said police.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Farid Mobin Salmani, a resident of Turbhe Store in Navi Mumbai.

Love affair since Nov 2022

According to police, the deceased was having a love affair with the accused Salmani and on November 10, 2022, she eloped with him. She also stopped responding to calls from her parents. Meanwhile, the deceased’s parents went to his native village in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh on November 12 to attend a family function.

The complainant, mother of the deceased, informed that on December 30 night around 11 pm, she received a call from the parent of Salmani who asked them to come to Mumbai as her daughter received burn injuries due to a stove blast.

Meanwhile, the parents of the deceased claimed that she talked to her daughter over the phone when she was in the hospital and she told them she wanted to say something and asked to come back to Mumbai soon. She told her mother that Salmani cheated on her as he did not marry and also harassed her a lot.

Accused arrested on February 11

When the parents of the girl came back to Mumbai on January 3, 2023 and visited the J J Hospital, they saw her burn injuries and on oxygen support. She was not able to speak. Later, on January 6 night around 3 am, Salmani’s parents informed them that her daughter had passed away.

On February 9, when the parents of the deceased girl recharged their daughter which was drained out because of standby for a long time. They switched on the mobile after recharging and listening to call recordings, they were shocked as her daughter was talking about physical assault. When the call recording was shared with the police, a case of abetment to suicide was registered under section 306 of IPC.

Ravindra Daundkar, senior police inspector of Turbhe MIDC police station said that Salmani was arrested on February 11 and the police custody ended on February 16. Now, the accused has been sent to judicial custody.

