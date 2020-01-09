Mumbai: 28-year-old woman walking near rail track with earphones on hit by train, dies

On Wednesday, a 28-year-old woman died after being hit by a local train at Kalyan railway station. The woman was walking along the rail track with her earphones plugged in.

According to Hindustan Times, the deceased has been identified as Antudevi Dubey, who was a resident of Sanglewadi in Kalyan (West). Antudevi, who worked as a teacher, was heading to her college in Kalyan.

One of Dubey’s relatives told the Hindustna Times, "She was working as a teacher and was also appearing for Bachelor of Education exam at Saket College. She was going for her examination when she met with the accident. We learned that she was speaking on her mobile phone when the incident took place.”

The incident took place around 9:45 am, when the 28-year-old was was walking along the railway track when she was knocked down by a speeding local train. The GRP officials have said that she was wearing earphones at the time of the incident. Later, she was rushed to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan, where she was declared dead on arrival. An accidental death report was filed by the GRP.