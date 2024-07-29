Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Motorist Succumbs To Injuries After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man who was left severely injured after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area on July 20 has died in hospital, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road at Worli Seaface when Vinod Lad, employed as a supervisor with a Thane-based transport firm, was returning to his house nearby where he lived with his cousin, the official said. Those present at the spot took Lad to the hospital and also called the police, he added.

28-year-old Vinod Lad, who was injured after being hit by a speeding car, died seven days after the accident. Police registered a case against the car driver Kiran Indulkar and arrested him: Worli Police

On July 20, Vinod was hit by a speeding car on Abdul Gaffar Khan Road.



On July 20, Vinod was hit by a speeding car on Abdul… — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

"He died in Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central on Saturday. We have booked the accused, who was driving his employer to a five star hotel on Worli when the mishap took place. While he was earlier charged for causing grievous hurt through negligent driving, we have now added the section pertaining to causing death by negligent driving," the official informed.

Incidentally, on July 9, a speeding BMW rammed into a two-wheeler on Annie Besant Road in Worli, killing a woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, and severely injuring her husband Pradip. Accused Mihir Shah, his family driver, and his father was arrested for alleged attempts to destroy evidence and hoodwink investigators as well as other offences.

On July 22, a speeding Audi had left three persons injured in Mulund on the city's northeast tip after it collided with two autorickshaws.

On May 19, a Porsche driven by a minor in an inebriated condition had knocked down a motorcycle in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune, the state's second-largest city, leaving two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh dead.

The case hit national headlines after the minor was given bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on lenient terms and a police probe found several attempts to destroy evidence, including swapping of blood samples meant for alcohol tests.