Mumbai: 28 Year Old Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment; Absconding From Jail

A 28-year-old man, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly assaulting and strangulating a minor girl, has gone missing after he got out on parole on March this year.

The accused, Ajay aka Kallu Babu Chetre, was arrested by the police in 2014. According to the police, he had entered the victim's house, who was 16-year-old, sexually assaulted her and then tried to kill her by strangulation.

Accused Kallu transferred between jails

"The pressure of his hand on victim's neck was so strong that she suffered vocal impairment, lost her ability to speak. The court in 2017 convicted him to life imprisonment," said a police official. Kallu was first placed at Nagpur jail, then to Amravati Jail and then after his clean records and performance in jail, he was moved to Amravati Open Jail.

The police on April 26 received a complaint from the jail police in Amravati stating that prisoner number C/656, Kallu, has been missing since April 9. After registering a first information report (FIR), during the investigation police found that Kallu had come to Chembur immediately after getting out, to meet his alleged girl friend named Amreek Sansoga.

They further found that Kallu spent two days at her house then left, leaving all his belongings. Police on May 4 arrested Amreek under section 216 (harbouring an offender who has escaped from custody) of the Indian Penal Code. She didn't reveal any information to the police about Kallu. Currently, police are investigating with Kallu's inmates at Amravati Jail to find out clues about his move.

Criminals like Kallu are dangerous

Kallu, who maintained good record during his time in jail, was about to get released in the next two years citing good behavior. "He didn't have many friends or inmates whom he interacted with. He kept to himself which makes such prisoners dangerous to be out in the open. We want to make sure he gets arrested before a crime takes place," said a official from RCF police station.