Mumbai: 28-year-old dies after he was pushed into lift duct for flashing light

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man died after he was allegedly pushed from the fourth floor for flashing a mobile torch at a 24-year-old man at an under construc-tion building in Malad.

After the incident, workers at the site detained the accused, Abhichandra aka Abhi Yadav; he was later handed over to the Kurar police who booked him on charges of murder.

The incident took place on Friday night. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Abhishek Chauhan, a fabricator at the site, was climbing an unlit flight of stairs around 10 pm; to help him see in the dark, Chauhan turned his mobile flash light on.

Yadav, who was sitting on the stairs, got annoyed at the sudden glare and got into an argument with Chauhan. He asked him, "Why did you flash the mobile light on my face?"