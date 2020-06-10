Mumbai: 28-year-old celebrity manager falls to death from high-rise in Malad

Mumbai: A 28-year-old celebrity manager, Disha Salian, fell off the 12th floor of a Malad high-rise late on Monday. The police said Salian, who had previously managed Bollywood actors like Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma, among others, was staying at her fiance's house when the incident occurred and no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Malvani Police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter and have sent her body for postmortem examination.

Salian, an Andheri resident, had been staying with her fiance, a struggling actor, in an apartment on the 12th floor of Regent Galaxy near Jankalyan Nagar in Malvani, Malad (W) since the weekend, along with a few friends. The police said, the group had been consuming alcohol and partying, during which Salian had reportedly been visibly upset over something.

At around 1.10 am on Tuesday, she is alleged to have jumped out of the bedroom window and fell to the ground. When the society's security guard heard a loud thud, he immediately rushed to the spot and found Salian lying on the ground in a pool of blood.