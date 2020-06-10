Mumbai: 28-year-old celebrity manager falls to death from high-rise in Malad

Mumbai: A 28-year-old celebrity manager, Disha Salian, fell off the 12th floor of a Malad high-rise late on Monday. The police said Salian, who had previously managed Bollywood actors like Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma, among others, was staying at her fiance's house when the incident occurred and no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Malvani Police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter and have sent her body for postmortem examination.
Salian, an Andheri resident, had been staying with her fiance, a struggling actor, in an apartment on the 12th floor of Regent Galaxy near Jankalyan Nagar in Malvani, Malad (W) since the weekend, along with a few friends. The police said, the group had been consuming alcohol and partying, during which Salian had reportedly been visibly upset over something.
At around 1.10 am on Tuesday, she is alleged to have jumped out of the bedroom window and fell to the ground. When the society's security guard heard a loud thud, he immediately rushed to the spot and found Salian lying on the ground in a pool of blood.
He then alerted the society members, who called the police and Salian was rushed to a private hospital, where she was declared dead before arrival. Her family members have recorded their statement.
"The parents of the deceased do not suspect any foul play and have not lodged any complaint. However, we are yet to record her fiance's statement to ascertain what led to Salian's extreme step," said Jagdeo Kalapad, senior inspector of Malvani police station.
Malvani Police have recorded an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter. The results of the post mortem will help the police ascertain whether there was any foul play in Salian's death. Meanwhile, they will be making enquiries with Salian's friends. Sources said Salian worked as a celebrity manager at Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Pvt Ltd and had previously managed several Bollywood actors.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)