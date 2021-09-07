Mumbai: 2.79 kg gold jewellery stolen from trust office at Nagpada

The Nagpada police are searching for two suspects, who allegedly broke into the office of a trust at Nagpada and decamped with 2.79 kgs of gold jewellery.

According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, when the office was closed. In the CCTV camera of an adjoining establishment, two robbers were captured breaking into the office of Mullah Mohammad Akbarali Mala charitable trust at Nagpada. They broke open the safe and decamped with a total of 2.79 kgs of gold jewellery valued over Rs 1 crore, said the police.

The trust provides interest free loans to its community members. The jewellery that was stolen belonged to people who borrowed money against their valuables from the trust, said the police.

The trust has installed CCTV cameras inside its office. However, they were not functional when the office was closed, said the police.

Soon after the incident was reported, the Nagpada police registered an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is underway. The police so far recorded statements of the trust employees. The crime branch has also initiated a parallel probe in the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 12:48 AM IST