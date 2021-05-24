Mumbai: 27-year-old man jumps off Malad building, dies

Mumbai: A 27-year-old domestic help jumped off the sixth floor of a building at Mindspace in Malad (W) late on Sunday evening. The deceased, identified as Sunilkumar Gautam, was visiting one of his friends, from where he died by suicide. While police did not recover any suicide note, the deceased reportedly had issues with his wife, who lives in his hometown. An accidental death report has been recorded in the matter.

According to police, Gautam, who stayed in suburban parts of the city for the last 15 years between Malad and Goregaon, had a troubled and strained relationship with his wife, who stayed in his hometown of Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday evening, Gautam went to visit his friend's flat in the Mindspace area at Malad (W), but was visibly disinterested. A few hours later, his friends learnt that Gautam was found lying in a pool of blood.

The residents immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead before admission and alerted the police. During the statements, Gautam's friends told police that he was very upset with marital issues. Bangur Nagar Police did not suspect any foul play in the matter and have recorded an Accidental Death Report in the matter. Meanwhile, police have also sent Gautam's body for postmortem to ascertain if there was any foul play.