 Mumbai: 27-Year-Old CR Pointsman Dies During Coupling Process Of Konark Express At CSMT
Mumbai: A 27-year-old pointsman with Central Railway (CR) died at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Tuesday during the coupling process of the Konark Express rake.

About The Deceased

The accident happened at platform 16 at 3.10 pm. Suraj Seth, a native of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, joined the CR in January 2018 and was residing in Borivali. Known for his dedicated service, he is survived by his mother, a sister, and a brother.

After the incident, emergency services responded promptly, but despite their efforts, Seth tragically succumbed to his injuries. An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, according to an official.

