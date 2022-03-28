Mumbai: 27 held in bar raid at Andheri, 12 women rescued

The Social Service Branch of Mumbai police raided a bar, Night Lovers Bar and Restaurant, Andheri East, in the early hours of Monday and arrested 27 people– including 15 customers and 18 hotel staff and rescued 12 women, an official said.

The raid was carried out after a tip off was verified that illegal activities, including obscene dances, under the guidance of SS Branch DCP Raju Bhujbal, ACP Sanjay Patil & API Kanavade along with his team. Subsequently, a case was registered with MIDC police station in Andheri (E) for wrongful confinement and other offences, the officer added.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 10:03 PM IST