Mumbai: 27% fall in road accident deaths in city over 5 years

For the last five years, both entities worked closely with the Mumbai Traffic Police and had implemented several standards of driving discipline, pedestrian management and safety to reduce road fatality and congestion.

The report states that 45 per cent of the total victims of road accidents in Mumbai comprised of pedestrians and 41 per cent of motor cyclists and pillion riders, who were riding their vehicles without a helmet. The average age group of most road accident victims varied between 20 and 29 years.

In 2015, when both organisations joined hands, it was found that road accidents were preventable. Hence, BMC mapped the locations of various regions of the city to take appropriate counter measures to save lives.