Mumbai: 27% fall in road accident deaths in city over 5 years

The city saw a 27 per cent decline in deaths caused by road accidents in the last five years. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had partnered with the US-based foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, in 2015 to adapt the best road safety measures that are practised worldwide.
In a recent statistics report published by BMC, it states the death toll fell to 447 in 2019, from 611 in 2015.
For the last five years, both entities worked closely with the Mumbai Traffic Police and had implemented several standards of driving discipline, pedestrian management and safety to reduce road fatality and congestion.
The report states that 45 per cent of the total victims of road accidents in Mumbai comprised of pedestrians and 41 per cent of motor cyclists and pillion riders, who were riding their vehicles without a helmet. The average age group of most road accident victims varied between 20 and 29 years.
In 2015, when both organisations joined hands, it was found that road accidents were preventable. Hence, BMC mapped the locations of various regions of the city to take appropriate counter measures to save lives.
“We have come up with several strategies to implement maximum safety on roads. Adequate speed breakers were constructed at required points and the installation of more CCTV cameras and redesigning of footpaths have yielded the results,” said a BMC official.
“The civic body will develop the footpaths and adapt special traffic symbols on the roads for better safety management,” the official added.
Bloomberg has committed a fund of 240 million dollars from 2020-25 to prevent lives being lost in various low and middle income countries of the world.
Earlier in 2015, the foundation committed a fund of 125 million dollars for a period of five years to prevent road fatalities.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)