HomeMumbaiMumbai: 263 taxi drivers fined for overcharging, refusal to ply

Authorities had also issued a helpline number.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:23 AM IST
Mumbai: 263 taxi drivers fined for overcharging, refusal to ply | Photo: Representative Image
The Tardeo Regional Transport Office (RTO) has sent notices to the 263 errant taxi drivers across the city, who allegedly refused short-distance passengers or were found to be overcharging in the last 50 days. Earlier, a special squad was formed by the Tardeo RTO on September 1, 2022, to keep a check on errant taxi drivers. Authorities had also issued a helpline number.

“In the last 50 days, around 400 Mumbaikars called the helpline. Of these, 137 cases were sorted out on the spot and a notice was sent to the remaining 263 drivers,” said an RTO official who is supervising the squad. He added that if taxi drivers refuse to ply for a short distance, Mumbaikars can directly call the special teams formed by the Tardeo RTO. The authorities have collected Rs30,000 as fines from drivers for misbehaving with passengers, overcharging and refusing to ply short distances.

“A team has formed for cracking down on the errant cabbies of the city. Members of the team continuously visit crowded spots, including railway stations and markets. Anyone can contact this special team at 9076201010 (7am-7pm),” said an official. He added that after 7pm, passengers can complain via WhatsApp or text message on the same number, or send an email to mh01taxicomplaint@gmail.com.

A member of the special squad said all members have been specially trained. “Our aim is to ensure that Mumbaikars can travel hassle-free by taxi. That's why we have three officers for this team and with a special vehicle they can go to any part of the city,” he further added.

According to RTO officials squad members also interact with taxi drivers and counsel them, apart from explaining the rules of the Motor Vehicles Act to them. Drivers are also cautioned against rude behaviour, overcharging and refusal to ply.

