 Mumbai: 26-Yr-Old Man Found Dead Near Quarry After In Kandivali
Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 01:38 AM IST
Mumbai: 26-Yr-Old Man Found Dead Near Quarry In Kandivali | Representational Image

A 26-year-old man was found dead in a quarry in Kandivali East on Wednesday evening. Preliminary investigation revealed that Rahul Tambare, a resident of Damungarh in Bhimnagar, allegedly jumped into the quarry, sustaining head injuries that led to his death. It is believed that he took this step due to a prolonged illness.

On Tuesday, around 7am, Rahul left home without informing anyone. His family searched extensively but could not locate him. On Wednesday evening, his body was found in the quarry close to Farid Estate, Bhumi Hills in Kandivali. Upon receiving the information, the Samta Nagar police rushed to the scene, and his body was sent for a post-mortem.

The statements of his family members have been recorded by the police and no one has raised any suspicion or filed a complaint regarding his death. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

Tambare was living with his mother, Kantabai Tambare. He had been suffering from severe back and waist pain for the past five to six years and was undergoing treatment. This led to severe mental distress, and he eventually became addicted to alcohol. The police’s preliminary assumption is that Rahul may have committed suicide due to mental depression caused by his illness.

