Mumbai: 26-Year-Old Pizza Delivery Executive Stabs Man In Kurla Over Argument; Case Filed

A 30-year-old man was stabbed by a pizza delivery executive in Kurla after a heated argument over spilled water. | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man was allegedly brutally attacked with a knife by a pizza delivery executive following an argument in Kurla West. The victim, Pradeep Prajapati, has been admitted to KEM Hospital. The Sakinaka police have registered a case of attempt to murder, and are hunting for the accused, Pushkar Yadav, 26.

The incident took place on Friday when Prajapati, who works at a food delivery centre, was washing his hands when few droplets of water incidentally fell on the accused. An enraged Yadav picked up a fight with Prajapati and latter stabbed him with a knife, leading to serious injuries.