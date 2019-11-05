Mumbai: 26-year-old held for raping Malad woman

Mumbai: The Parksite police has arrested a 24-year-old man, Adipta Bhaumik, for allegedly raping a woman on Saturday night. According to the police, Bhaumik called the 36-year-old victim for a party on Saturday night. After the party, Bhaumik raped her, alleged the Malad resident.

The police said both the victim and the accused were known. They had first met at a party in Royal Palms, Goregaon around six months ago. On Saturday, they went to a mall in Kurla and then attended a party in Wadhwa Tower in Vikhroli.

The victim stated they consumed alcohol, after which she felt drowsy. The accused raped her. After the incident, the victim first went to her Malad residence, and on Sunday, she visited the Malad police station to lodge a complaint under section 376 (rape) of the IPC against the accused.

Malad police wasted no time and arrested the accused from his residence in Oshiwara. He was brought to the Malad police station for interrogation. Bhaumik was handed over to Parksite police for further investigation.