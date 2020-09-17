Mumbai: 26-year-old found hanging in a public toilet at Bhayandar

In a shocking incident, the body of a 26-year-old youth was found hanging under mysterious circumstances inside a community toilet in Bhayandar on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the incident was reported from the first floor of one of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) run community toilets located in Ganesh Dewal Nagar-a sprawling slum cluster in Bhayandar (west).

The deceased has been identified as Gurmukh Sawariya, 26, who worked as a mason in the region. Although no suicide note was recovered, the deceased was said to be unmarried and was a chronic alcoholic. However, the actual reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.