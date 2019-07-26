Mumbai: 26-year-old dies after falling off train

Mumbai: Two days after a 30-year-old woman died after falling off a crowded train, a similar incident occurred during the morning rush hour on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Shiv Vallabh Kumar 26, boarded the 8.58 am local from Dombivli to go to his office in Mumbai.

The government Railway Police (GRP) at Dombivli station said, since the train was packed, he was hanging on to the door. He lost his foothold and fell off the train between Dombivli and Kopar stations.

Fellow commuters raised an alarm and informed the motorman about the incident, who contacted the Dombivli GRP. GRP officials said they rushed to spot and taken him to Shastri Nagar Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Kumar was a resident of Sakuntala building in Gupte Road, Dombivli. He is survived by wife, daughter and parents. Railway activists said the railways should take steps to end overcrowding in local trains to avoid a repeat of such incidents.

“For many years they have been demanding that Central Railway must start more services from Dombivli,” they claimed.

According to officials at the GRP station in Dombivli, 1,619 people died while crossing the tracks in 2018, while 711 died after falling off moving trains and 19 died after crashing into poles. The Central Railway saw 482 deaths from train falls, with Kurla topping the list at 103, followed by Kalyan at 73.